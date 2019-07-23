Home States Odisha

China delegation visit SAI International School Odisha

Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata Zha Liyou along with his wife Zheng Huiqun and other officials visited city-based SAI International School on Monday.

Published: 23rd July 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata Zha Liyou along with his wife Zheng Huiqun and other officials visited city-based SAI International School on Monday.

The delegation from China was accorded a traditional welcome and escorted to the campus where they addressed students of Class VIII. Liyou said spoke elaborately about the deep bond shared by the two nations.

During a meeting with SAI international Management Liyou spoke about developing student internship programme between higher secondary students in universities and prominent companies in China and India.

He also spoke student exchange programmes during summer camps with focus on sports, language and culture.

Founder of SAI International Bijaya Kumar Sahoo appreciated Liyou’s efforts to strengthen Indo-China relationship.

