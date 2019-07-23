In-laws murder woman over dowry in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 26-year-old woman Rita Dalai was found dead with her throat slit in her in-law's house in Gunduripada village under Binjharpur police limits on Monday morning.

Her father Damodar Dalai alleged that she was killed over dowry. “The mother-in-law and sister-in-law of my daughter had slit her throat with the help of one of their relatives late last night.



They were torturing my daughter both physically and mentally and killed her for dowry,” he stated in the complaint lodged with police.

Rita of Hirapur village had married Digambar Dalai a couple of years back. As Digambar is employed with a private firm in Gujarat, he mostly stayed away from home. Taking advantage of his absence, Rita’s in-laws used to torture her both physically and mentally for dowry, Damodar alleged.

Due to the treatment meted out to Rita at her in-laws’ house, she stayed with her parents for some time. Digambar, during his visit to the village, went to her house to bring her back last month. A village meeting was convened to resolve the matter and she returned to her in-laws’ place with her husband. Later, Digambar left for Gujarat.

Basing on the complaint, Binjharpur police have registered a case of murder. The in-laws of the deceased have, meanwhile, absconded from the village. A police official said a search has been launched for the accused.