Home States Odisha

In-laws murder woman over dowry in Odisha

Taking advantage of her husband's absence, Rita’s in-laws used to torture her both physically and mentally for dowry, Rita's father Damodar alleged.

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 26-year-old woman Rita Dalai was found dead with her throat slit in her in-law's house in Gunduripada village under Binjharpur police limits on Monday morning.

Her father Damodar Dalai alleged that she was killed over dowry. “The mother-in-law and sister-in-law of my daughter had slit her throat with the help of one of their relatives late last night.

ALSO READ: Women abuse on rise but Nirbhaya fund unused by Odisha government, says Union Minister Smriti Irani

They were torturing my daughter both physically and mentally and killed her for dowry,” he stated in the complaint lodged with police.

Rita of Hirapur village had married Digambar Dalai a couple of years back. As Digambar is employed with a private firm in Gujarat, he mostly stayed away from home. Taking advantage of his absence, Rita’s in-laws used to torture her both physically and mentally for dowry, Damodar alleged.

Due to the treatment meted out to Rita at her in-laws’ house, she stayed with her parents for some time. Digambar, during his visit to the village, went to her house to bring her back last month. A village meeting was convened to resolve the matter and she returned to her in-laws’ place with her husband. Later, Digambar left for Gujarat.

Basing on the complaint, Binjharpur police have registered a case of murder. The in-laws of the deceased have, meanwhile, absconded from the village. A police official said a search has been launched for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crime Odisha Police Odisha Dowry Cases Odisha Murders
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp