Make Odisha's excise policy women-friendly, says BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: As the state government grapples with rising establishment cost and growing commitments to a large number of welfare schemes, ruling BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik advised formulation of a women-friendly excise policy keeping their sentiments and interests in view.



Raising supplementaries during a discussion on a question from Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP), Patnaik said women constitute around 50 per cent of the total population of the state and have voted for the government’s women-friendly policies.



So the government should formulate women-friendly excise policy keeping their sentiments in view, he said.



In an indirect dig at the state government whose policy has led to increase in excise revenue from Rs 1094.38 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 3925.41 crore in 2018-19, the BJD MLA said women oppose the proliferation of liquor trade as it creates health problem of the people habituated with drinking and also disturbs peace in the family and affects its economy as well.



The state government, however, expects to generate excise revenue of Rs 4,500 crore in 2019-20.

Patnaik asked the government to conduct cost-benefit analysis by an independent agency and formulate excise policy accordingly. He said serious accidents are taking place due to drunken driving which exert pressure on the hospitals.



Besides, persons close to influential persons and badly injured in accidents get precedence in the ICUs at the cost of other critical patients. He said the government should encourage liquor outlets which sell less quantity of liquor.



In response to Patnaik’s queries, Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari said his suggestion would be examined and implemented, if found suitable.

‘Over 98 pc of state’s revenue goes to salary’

More than 98 per cent of state’s tax and non-tax revenue will be utilised in disbursing salaries, allowances, pension and office management in 2019-20 fiscal. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said this in the Assembly on Monday while replying to a question from Prafulla Samal (BJD).



The Minister said the expenditure for salary, pension and other establishment cost in 2019-20 has been estimated at Rs 44,613 crore while the tax and non-tax revenue will be around Rs 45,500 crore. The revised estimate for salary, pension and other establishment cost was Rs 39,936 crore in 2018-19.



The expenditure for salary and pension was Rs 22,410 crore in 2014-15 as against the tax and non-tax revenue of Rs 27,899 crore. The tax and non-tax receipts of the state government in 2018-19 was Rs 40,500 crore.



The Minister said tax and non-tax revenue receipts have been Rs 6,943 crore and Rs 3,484 crore during the first four months of the 2019-20 till June last.