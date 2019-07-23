Odisha's Mayurbhanj Collectorate premises cleared of garbage

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Waking up from its slumber, Baripada Municipality finally cleaned the heaps of garbage dumped on Mayurbhanj Collectorate premises here on Monday.

A report titled ‘Collectorate premises turns into dump yard’ was published in The New Indian Express on Sunday, which was widely circulated on social media in the region. The municipality authorities engaged five persons to remove the garbage and clean the premises.



ALSO READ: Baripada municipality constructs toilet worth Rs 6 lakh, unlikely to be used due to less access

The statue of Maharaja Purna Chandra Bhanja Deo on the Collectorate premises, which was lying neglected over the years due to apathy of the administration, was also cleaned on the day.



The statue was surrounded by unwanted vegetation and garbage dumped by employees of different offices inside the Collectorate.

The Collectorate houses major offices including Baripada Divisional Forest and District Election Office.