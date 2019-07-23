Home States Odisha

One dead, two hurt in truck collision in Odisha

Sources said an iron-ore laden truck was on its way to Cuttack from Chandikhole when it collided with another heavy vehicle near Kadei chhak on the National Highway.

Published: 23rd July 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries following a collision between two trucks near Kadei chhak on National Highway 16 under Barchana police limits on Monday.

The identity of the deceased, who happens to be the driver of one of the trucks, is yet to be ascertained.
Sources said an iron-ore laden truck was on its way to Cuttack from Chandikhole when it collided with another heavy vehicle near Kadei chhak on the National Highway at around 8 am.

On being informed, Barachana police reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation along with fire brigade personnel from Chandikhole and locals. The injured persons were first admitted to the local hospital and later shifted SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Police have seized the body of the deceased and sent it for post mortem. Both the trucks too have been seized and further investigation is on.

20 cattle killed

At least 20 cattle were killed after a truck carrying them overturned near Rathia village on NH-16 under Dharmasala police limits in the wee hours of the day.  Police said the vehicle in which the animals were being transported to Kolkata from Khurda skidded off the road and overturned after the driver lost control.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot soon after the mishap. On being informed, local police reached the spot and retrieved the carcasses of the dead animals and the container in which they were being transported.

When the news spread, locals and Bajrang Dal activists alleged that the cattle were being taken to Kolkata illegally. Later, the Bajrang Dal members staged a protest against illegal transportation of cattle.







