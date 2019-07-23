Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks audit report of petitioner organisation by August 5

Association president Balaram Prasad Basumallik filed the petition seeking direction for a vigilance probe into the selection and appointment to the post in the State PSU on July 16 2019.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed Odisha State Electricity Corporations’ Engineers’ Association (OSECEA) which has filed a PIL petition alleging irregularities in appointment of Director (HRD) in Odisha Power Transmission Corporation  Limited (OPTCL), to submit its own audit report.

Association president Balaram Prasad Basumallik filed the petition seeking direction for a vigilance probe into the selection and appointment to the post in the State PSU on July 16.

In his petition Basumallik alleged that appointment of the present incumbent to the post of Director HRD for a period of three years was ‘illegal.’ He sought intervention against moves to extend his term for another three years without issuing an advertisement. His term expires on August 7.

Taking note of the submissions made by the Association’s counsel, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed him to submit the audit report when the case is taken up next on August 5.

The petition alleged that appointment of the present incumbent was illegal as he did not fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down while inviting applications for the post through an advertisement on February 20, 2016.

The petition alleged that the present incumbent was selected after shortlisting three candidates for interview by giving a complete go-bye to the eligibility criteria, both in qualification and experience.

He did not have the required MBA qualification and at least 20 years of experience with proven performance track record in the relevant functions with at least five years at the level of two positions below the Board of Directors, the petition alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Orissa High Court Odisha Power Transmission Corporation  Limited Justice KR Mohapatra
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp