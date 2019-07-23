Orissa High Court seeks audit report of petitioner organisation by August 5

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed Odisha State Electricity Corporations’ Engineers’ Association (OSECEA) which has filed a PIL petition alleging irregularities in appointment of Director (HRD) in Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), to submit its own audit report.



Association president Balaram Prasad Basumallik filed the petition seeking direction for a vigilance probe into the selection and appointment to the post in the State PSU on July 16.

In his petition Basumallik alleged that appointment of the present incumbent to the post of Director HRD for a period of three years was ‘illegal.’ He sought intervention against moves to extend his term for another three years without issuing an advertisement. His term expires on August 7.

Taking note of the submissions made by the Association’s counsel, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed him to submit the audit report when the case is taken up next on August 5.

The petition alleged that appointment of the present incumbent was illegal as he did not fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down while inviting applications for the post through an advertisement on February 20, 2016.

The petition alleged that the present incumbent was selected after shortlisting three candidates for interview by giving a complete go-bye to the eligibility criteria, both in qualification and experience.



He did not have the required MBA qualification and at least 20 years of experience with proven performance track record in the relevant functions with at least five years at the level of two positions below the Board of Directors, the petition alleged.