Security beefed up after Maoist killings in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/RAYAGADA: Combing operations have been intensified in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district after two contractors were gunned down in the area by Maoists on Sunday.

A civil contractor Rajendra Sahu was shot dead in broad daylight by Maoists near the weekly market of Malipada village. They called Sahu to a spot near the market and shot him dead alleging he was a police informer.



In the night, another contractor Bhima Dora of Babupadar village under Biswanathpur police limits was shot dead by Maoists. Locals found his body 400 mtrs away from the village on Monday.

DSP, Himanshu Lal and Kalahandi SP, B Gangadhar visited the two spots and said both the killings were related to extortion. The SP informed that Maoists had demanded huge amount of money from them as extortion and as the contractors did not pay, they were shot dead.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in neighbouring Rayagada district after the killings in Lanjigarh. The Banshadhara Ghumusar Nagavali division of CPI (Maoist) outfit led by Bauri Bandhu Sethi alias Bunty and Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil is active in Niyamgiri hill areas of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.



With Maoists set to observe Martyrs Week from July 28 to August 3, combing has been intensified.