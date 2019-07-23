Self-styled godman accused of sexual exploitation granted bail by Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to self-styled godman Santosh Roul in a case of alleged sexual exploitation of a woman and her daughter at his ashram in Barimula of Kendrapara district.



Roul will now be released from jail as he has been granted bail in two of the three cases registered against him by the Crime Branch.



While granting the bail the Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo said, “Let the petitioner be released on bail in the aforesaid case on furnishing bail bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the Court (trial court)”.

Justice Sahoo left it to the trial court to fix further terms and conditions ‘as it may deem just and proper’. “The petitioner shall not try to keep any contact with the victim or any of the prosecution witnesses, shall not try to tamper with the prosecution evidence in any manner.



He shall appear before the learned trial court on each date when the case would be posted for trial”, Justice Sahoo specified in the order, adding, “Violation of any terms and conditions shall entail cancellation of bail”.

Roul was arrested by the Crime Branch on August 8, 2015 from his Barimula Ashram on charges of sexual and physical exploitation of women apart from cheating devotees. Following his arrest, the woman and her daughter alleged that they were assigned strenuous work in the ashram and also tortured physically and mentally.

The Crime Branch had registered a case on the basis of the complaint and later filed charge sheet in the case, which is now under trial in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Kendrapara. Earlier, the High Court and Supreme Court had rejected his bail application in the same matter.



The Sessions Judge, Kendrapara had also rejected his bail application.