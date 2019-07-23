Home States Odisha

Self-styled godman accused of sexual exploitation granted bail by Orissa High Court

Self-styled godman Santosh Roul will be released from jail as he has been granted bail in two of the three cases registered against him by the Odisha Crime Branch.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to self-styled godman Santosh Roul in a case of alleged sexual exploitation of a woman and her daughter at his ashram in Barimula of Kendrapara district.

Roul will now be released from jail as he has been granted bail in two of the three cases registered against him by the Crime Branch.

ALSO READ: Self-styled godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

While granting the bail the Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo said, “Let the petitioner be released on bail in the aforesaid case on furnishing bail bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local solvent sureties each for the like amount to the satisfaction of the Court (trial court)”.

Justice Sahoo left it to the trial court to fix further terms and conditions ‘as it may deem just and proper’. “The petitioner shall not try to keep any contact with the victim or any of the prosecution witnesses, shall not try to tamper with the prosecution evidence in any manner.

ALSO READ: Shelter home head held for sexually harassing HIV positive girl in Odisha

He shall appear before the learned trial court on each date when the case would be posted for trial”, Justice Sahoo specified in the order, adding, “Violation of any terms and conditions shall entail cancellation of bail”.

Roul was arrested by the Crime Branch on August 8, 2015 from his Barimula Ashram on charges of sexual and physical exploitation of women apart from cheating devotees. Following his arrest, the woman and her daughter alleged that they were assigned strenuous work in the ashram and also tortured physically and mentally.

The Crime Branch had registered a case on the basis of the complaint and later filed charge sheet in the case, which is now under trial in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Kendrapara. Earlier, the High Court and Supreme Court had rejected his bail application in the same matter.

The Sessions Judge, Kendrapara had also rejected his bail application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Orissa High Court Santosh Rou Odisha Crime Branch
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp