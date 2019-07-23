Shelter home head held for sexually harassing HIV positive girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Head of the Prayash shelter home run by non-governmental organisation Vision, Saroj Das was arrested by Kalahandi police on Monday. He has been accused of sexually abusing an HIV positive minor inmate of the shelter home.

On Saturday, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was being sexually abused for the last one year. The victim had gathered the courage to inform her mother recently, following which she brought her back to Balangir.



As per reports, the eight-year-old girl was admitted to the shelter home on the recommendations of Balangir Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) on August 9, 2016, after her family members found out that she was HIV positive.

On Saturday night, a team of district officials led by Bhawanipatna Sub-Collector Mirdha Toppo and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sailendu Sekhar Mahapatra, raided Prayash office at Sambhunagar Pada.



A police complaint was filed against Das in Bhawanipatna town police station by CWC-Kalahandi on Sunday night following which, the arrest was made today.

The victim and the accused were sent for medical examination and their statements recorded. Das was presented before ADJ who remanded him in judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea.



Meanwhile, the CWC-Kalahandi had issued a notice for closure of Prayash and rehabilitation of the inmates.The shelter home has nine inmates, including five minor girls.