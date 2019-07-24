Four injured in Nalco smelter plant mishap  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Four workers, including two apprentices, were injured in a fire mishap at the smelter plant of Nalco here on Tuesday.

The injured workers are Bisweswar Samal, Rajanikanta Parida, Rinkina Sahu and Mithun Nath. While Rajani and Bisweswar are apprentices, Mithun is a contractual worker and Rinkin an employee of Nalco. Mithun sustained 80 per cent burn injuries in the mishap.

Sources said the mishap occurred when power supply, which was snapped to cast house B, was resumed.

All the injured workers were shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack.



Nalco CMD Dr Tapan Kumar Chand visited the victims at the hospital and interacted with the doctors and advised them to provide the best possible medical care to them.

Dr Chand also wished the victim a speedy recovery. He assured all help from Nalco to the workers’ families. A high level committee has been constituted to investigate into the cause of the mishap.