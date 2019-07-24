Home States Odisha

Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

The encounter took place in the forest near Kotbundel village when Special Operation Group personnel were conducting a combing operation in Kalahandi district.

Published: 24th July 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter, police shooting

Represntational image (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS)

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA: A Maoist was gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel inside a forest in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday, a police officer said. "The encounter took place in the forest near Kotbundel village when Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel were conducting a combing operation," Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.

After noticing the security personnel, about six Maoists fired and the SOG personnel retaliated, leading to the fierce encounter, he said. "While one Maoist was killed, the others fled the scene," the SP said.

He also said that a rifle has been seized from the place "A search operation has been launched in the area and efforts are on to track the Maoists, who disappeared deep inside the forest," he said. The group of Maoists was involved in the recent killing of a contractor at Babupadar village, police said.

The armed rebels had dragged contractor Bhima Dora, who was engaged in road construction, from his residence on Sunday night and his bullet-riddled body, was found near the village on Monday morning, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naxal encounter Odisha Police Odisha Maoist Odisha Special Operation Group
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp