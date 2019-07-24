Tidal ingress triggers panic in Odisha  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Panic gripped seaside villages of Mahakalapada block here on Tuesday after ingress of saline water into vast tracts of agriculture land through a damaged sluice gate caused extensive damage to paddy saplings.

A portion of the sluice gate in Dasarajpur caved in on Monday night as a result of which tidal waves inundated agriculture lands in Gokhakhati, Sathiabati, Barakanda, Chedakani, Gopalapur, Akhadasahi and other nearby villages.

Fate of a large number of farmers now hangs in balance as kharif paddy saplings on vast tracts of land have been damaged by the ingress. According to reports, over 3,000 acre of agriculture fields were salinised by the tidal waves.

Seawater often enters the villages during the high tide period due to non-repair of saline embankments and poor quality sluice gates.



Though around 60 sluice gates in the seaside villages of Rajnagar and Mahakalapada blocks are on the verge of collapse, the authorities concerned are yet to repair them, alleged former Sarpanch of Ramanagar Bijaya Shukla.

Villagers blamed prawn farm owners of illegally damaging the saline embankments to allow the flow of salt water into their gheries to breed shrimps. The authorities are not taking any action against them. Many Government officials and politicians are hand-in-glove with these errant prawn farm owners and are shielding them,” they alleged.

Another villager Girish Mandal said, “The saline water has damaged all paddy saplings in my three acre of land. It is high time the adminstration repaired all the sluice gates and take action against persons damaging the gates to catch fish and baby prawns in seaside villages.”



Villagers of Barakanda also blamed sub-standard work for the collapse of the sluice gate. The administration should take action against officials who are responsible for the poor quality construction work, they said.

Contacted, Executive Engineer, Saline Division Purna Chandra Rath said some fishermen illegally damaged the sluice gate to catch fish. “We will repair the damaged gate soon,” he added.