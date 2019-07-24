Two held for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: TWO youths were arrested by Rajgangpur police for allegedly raping a minor girl. In another incident, Hemgir police registered a murder case following suspected rape and murder of a missing minor girl on Tuesday.

Ramesh Ekka and his friend Mukesh Ekka were forwarded to court by Rajgangpur police. While 22-year-old Ramesh was booked for rape charges, 19-year-old Mukesh was responsible for kidnap of the girl.



Police said the girl of Tekapada village was returning home on Saturday when Ramesh of the same village along with Mukesh offered to come with her. After sometime, Mukesh left the girl in a secluded place where she was raped by Ramesh.

In the second incident, after recovery of decomposed body of a missing girl on Monday from a forest area near Gopalpur village, Hemgir police on Tuesday registered a murder case.



The girl was missing since Saturday forenoon and on complaint of her family, a murder case was registered.



Police are investigating different angles of the case and post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped.