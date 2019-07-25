Compost pit must in every house in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has formulated bylaws that mandate compulsory compost pit in every rural household besides garbage cleaning and proper waste disposal. All districts have been asked to adopt the ‘Bylaws for Solid Waste Management in Gram Panchayats of Odisha, 2019’ by August 15 and ensure segregation of waste at source. After segregation, while the bio-degradable waste will be processed, treated and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation on the premises, the residual waste will be given to the waste collectors.

The bylaws will be applicable to areas falling under gram panchayats, Central and State Government organisations in rural areas, educational institutions, markets, hotels and restaurants and places of religious importance.

As per the bylaws, the waste will be segregated and stored in three separate bins - bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and hazardous domestic. The segregated waste will be handed over to authorised waste-pickers as per the direction or notification by local authorities.

User fees will be levied for waste generators and no person will organise any event or gathering of more than 50 persons at any unlicensed place without intimating the local body at least three working days in advance.

According to rules, every household will pay a monthly user fee of Rs 10 for solid waste management. Shops and commercial establishments will pay fees ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200, eateries will pay fees of Rs 100 to Rs 400 based on their size, and hostels, lodgings, Government and private offices, hospitals and educational institutions will pay Rs 500 per month. While residential schools, colleges and marriage mandaps will pay Rs 2,000, a monthly fee of Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 800 and Rs 10,000 will be levied on micro, small, medium and large industries respectively.

Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department DK Singh said no waste generator should throw, burn or bury solid waste on streets, open public spaces or in the drain or water bodies.

“The panchayats will make efforts to generate awareness on minimising waste generation as well as proper disposal of waste. Every week, BDOs will monitor enforcement of the bylaws in at least 10 per cent of villages in their respective blocks,” he said.