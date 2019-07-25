Home States Odisha

Compost pit must in every house in Odisha

Efficient solid waste management system will be put in place after August 15.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage-bed of excessive waste in the canal

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has formulated bylaws that mandate compulsory compost pit in every rural household besides garbage cleaning and proper waste disposal. All districts have been asked to adopt the ‘Bylaws for Solid Waste Management in Gram Panchayats of Odisha, 2019’ by August 15 and ensure segregation of waste at source. After segregation, while the bio-degradable waste will be processed, treated and disposed of through composting or bio-methanation on the premises, the residual waste will be given to the waste collectors. 

The bylaws will be applicable to areas falling under gram panchayats, Central and State Government organisations in rural areas, educational institutions, markets, hotels and restaurants and places of religious importance.

As per the bylaws, the waste will be segregated and stored in three separate bins - bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and hazardous domestic. The segregated waste will be handed over to authorised waste-pickers as per the direction or notification by local authorities.

User fees will be levied for waste generators and no person will organise any event or gathering of more than 50 persons at any unlicensed place without intimating the local body at least three working days in advance.

According to rules, every household will pay a monthly user fee of Rs 10 for solid waste management. Shops and commercial establishments will pay fees ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200, eateries will pay fees of Rs 100 to Rs 400 based on their size, and hostels, lodgings, Government and private offices, hospitals and educational institutions will pay Rs 500 per month. While residential schools, colleges and marriage mandaps will pay Rs 2,000, a monthly fee of Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 800 and Rs 10,000 will be levied on micro, small, medium and large industries respectively.    

Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department DK Singh said no waste generator should throw, burn or bury solid waste on streets, open public spaces or in the drain or water bodies. 
“The panchayats will make efforts to generate awareness on minimising waste generation as well as proper disposal of waste. Every week, BDOs will monitor enforcement of the bylaws in at least 10 per cent of villages in their respective blocks,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha waste disposal Odisha garbage cleaning Odisha solid waste management
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp