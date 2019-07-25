Home States Odisha

Ganjam SHG bags best fish producer group award

A women self-help group (SHG) of Ganjam district has been awarded for best fish producer group from the State.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A women self-help group (SHG) of Ganjam district has been awarded for best fish producer group from the State. Maa Behera Patra Prathamika Mahila Matsya Unnayana Samabaya Samiti, a fish producer group from Sanakhemundi in Ganjam district, receive the award from Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries on National Fish Farmers’ Day in New Delhi on July 10.

The producer group formed in 2011, has 64 members at present. The group harvests approximately 1,20,000 kg of fish annually. They sell their produce in the local market and supply to other districts as well.

The average income of each member is approximately `12,000 per month. A source of inspiration for lakhs of SHG members in the State, the group has been constantly improving its performance since they ventured into fish farming. 

Presently 70 lakh women members of 6 lakh SHG groups are benefited from State Government’s flagship programme ‘Mission Shakti’.

More septage treatment plants by March 2020

Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department will set up 26 more septage treatment plants by March 2020. This was informed at a high-level meeting on implementation of Faecal Sludge and Septage Management Regulations-2018 chaired by Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy. Currently the department has septage treatment plants at seven places such as Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur catering to the needs of 48 per cent urban population.  Establishment of 26 more plants will cater to the needs of around 70 per cent urban population, said Director Municipal Corporation Sangramjit Nayak.

