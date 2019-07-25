HC order on Bhuasuni dump yard

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The proposed waste-to-energy plant at Bhuasuni dumping yard on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar received a new lease of life with Orissa High Court directing police to provide protection for taking the project forward.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra was hearing a 17-year-old PIL seeking judicial intervention for proper solid waste management and disposal in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday.

The division bench issued the direction after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the court that execution of the plant has not been possible due to protests by residents of nearby Daruthenga village.

The villagers had resorted to violence to stop the work when private parties came forward to execute it after work orders were issued following finalisation of tenders. The Bench further directed the Government to file an affidavit by the next date of hearing on August 5.

One Siba Narayan Panda had filed the PIL through advocate Dilip Kumar Mohapatra. The Government had come up with the project and chosen Bhubaneswar as the volume of solid waste generated in the city meets the requirement for generating energy from waste.