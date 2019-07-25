Home States Odisha

HC order on Bhuasuni dump yard

The Government had come up with the project and chosen Bhubaneswar as the volume of solid waste generated in the city meets the requirement for generating energy from waste.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The proposed waste-to-energy plant at Bhuasuni dumping yard on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar received a new lease of life with Orissa High Court directing police to provide protection for taking the project forward.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra was hearing a 17-year-old PIL seeking judicial intervention for proper solid waste management and disposal in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday.

The division bench issued the direction after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the court that execution of the plant has not been possible due to protests by residents of nearby Daruthenga village.

The villagers had resorted to violence to stop the work when private parties came forward to execute it after work orders were issued following finalisation of tenders. The Bench further directed the Government to file an affidavit by the next date of hearing on August 5. 

One Siba Narayan Panda had filed the PIL through advocate Dilip Kumar Mohapatra. The Government had come up with the project and chosen Bhubaneswar as the volume of solid waste generated in the city meets the requirement for generating energy from waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp