Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda airport in Odisha to get Instrument Landing System facility in six months

Connectivity will be enhanced and regularised, benefitting both passengers and airlines.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jharsuguda Airport Odisha

Jharsuguda Airport Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to install Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda to ensure unhindered flight services. To be installed at a cost of  Rs 5.5 crore, the system will be ready for operation within six months. 

Informing about the benefits of system, VSS Director SK Chauhan said, “Since the city witnesses low visibility and bad weather conditions for most part of the year, scheduled flights often get delayed or cancelled. With new navigational facilities like ILS, the move will ensure uninterrupted scheduling of flights. Connectivity will be enhanced and regularised, benefitting both passengers and airlines.” The airport now operates under Instrument Flight Rules and a non-directional radio beacon (NDB) procedure. 

In order to overcome these hazards, AAI introduced Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) procedure in Jharsuguda Airport. “A pre commissioning team from AAI’s corporate headquarters in Delhi and regional headquarters in Kolkata visited VSS on Wednesday to check the DVOR system,” Chauhan said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airports Authority of India Jharsuguda airport Odisha Instrument Landing System Veer Surendra Sai Airport
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp