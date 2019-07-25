Jharsuguda airport in Odisha to get Instrument Landing System facility in six months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to install Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda to ensure unhindered flight services. To be installed at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, the system will be ready for operation within six months.

Informing about the benefits of system, VSS Director SK Chauhan said, “Since the city witnesses low visibility and bad weather conditions for most part of the year, scheduled flights often get delayed or cancelled. With new navigational facilities like ILS, the move will ensure uninterrupted scheduling of flights. Connectivity will be enhanced and regularised, benefitting both passengers and airlines.” The airport now operates under Instrument Flight Rules and a non-directional radio beacon (NDB) procedure.

In order to overcome these hazards, AAI introduced Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) procedure in Jharsuguda Airport. “A pre commissioning team from AAI’s corporate headquarters in Delhi and regional headquarters in Kolkata visited VSS on Wednesday to check the DVOR system,” Chauhan said.