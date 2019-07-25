Monsoon to gain pace from today in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a patchy start, monsoon is expected to strengthen in the next four days. The State has recorded a deficit of 32 per cent deficit from June 1 to July 24.

In a special bulletin issued on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said a cyclonic circulation lying over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh is likely to bring rain. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal around July 26. The system will enhance rainfall activity in Odisha,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activities are expected to occur at most places in Odisha between Thursday and Saturday. Similar activity has been predicted for Sunday. Met office said heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Thursday. Met office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on Saturday and Sunday while those who have already ventured into the deep sea have been asked to return to coast by Friday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Odisha has been receiving intermittent rain and thundershowers. Until Wednesday, prolonged rain spell has not been a sight over the entire State because of no significant weather system in the Bay of Bengal. Despite these on and off rains, Odisha stands at a deficiency of 32 per cent.”

Monsoon rains are likely to increase over Odisha and will occur for the next 24 to 48 hours in the wake of the shift of axis of monsoon trough. These rains will not last for a long duration but will certainly help in pulling down the temperature and rain deficiency levels, it added.

Balasore received 54 pc deficit rainfall, followed by Gajapati 50 pc, Rayagada 45 pc, Mayurbhanj 44 pc, Angul 43 pc and Sundargarh 42 pc till July 24.