PDS irregularities alleged in rural areas of Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Rampant corruption in PDS management in rural areas of Jagatsinghpur district has deprived the poor from getting their rightful quota of essential commodities. Hundreds of beneficiaries have been deprived of PDS commodities like rice, wheat and kerosene as their share have been misappropriated and sold in the open market.

One Mamata Swain of Dhinkia in Erasama block has three members in her family. She used to get 15 kg of rice per month. However, Mamata was informed by the local retailer that her name has been deleted from the list of National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in 2016.

However, when she checked the Government portal, she found that her name has been included under Antyodaya scheme. It was revealed that every month 35 kg of rice was lifted in her name and diverted for sale in the open market.

As many as 602 Public Distribution System (PDS) retailers, 108 women self-help groups (SHG)s, 29 executive officers of different panchayats and two cooperative societies are engaged for distribution of PDS commodities in rural areas of the district.

Another beneficiary Susama Das of Dhinkia village alleged that she was getting 35 kg rice under Antyodaya scheme but her name too was removed from the list of beneficiaries.

Earlier, Khetramani Sahu, a widow from Hukutula of Tirtol block and others had filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court regarding misappropriation of PDS commodities. The High Court had then directed the Collector, Civil Supply authorities and BDO of Tirtol to take action against a few women self-help groups within eight weeks of the verdict. Supply of commodities to the petitioner and others was then restored.

Panchayat Samiti member of Dhinkia Debendra Kumar Swain alleged that retailers have been misappropriating PDS commodities by giving less quantity to the beneficiaries. He said despite the matter being raised before the BDO and district administration officials, nothing has been done in this regard.

Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera said he has received allegations regarding irregularities in distribution of PDS commodities. He said a senior official has been asked to conduct a probe into the matter.