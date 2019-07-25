Home States Odisha

Scanty rainfall, dry rivers spell trouble

A drastic fall in water level of Mahanadi river has become a cause of concern for farmers and industries in the dist

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A prolonged dry spell has led to depletion of water level in the rivers flowing through the district. With the Government of Chhattisgarh restricting the flow of water from Mahanadi river, the situation has got only worse. 

Around eight rivers including Mahanadi, Devi, Chitropla, Paika, Hansua, Gobari, Balia and Alaka flow in the district. Of these, Gobari, Balia and Alaka are considered ‘dead’ rivers as they remain dry throughout the year except monsoon. 

However, the rivers have remained dry this year owing to scanty rainfall. Mahanadi river is the lifeline of thousands of people in Jagatsinghpur district. But, there has been a drastic fall in its water level due to inadequate rainfall and restriction of flow by Chhattisgarh, which has constructed several dams and barrages on the river’s upstream. Its effect is being seen on the smaller rivers. 

Former BJP MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai said people residing in villages near the rivers have been the worst affected as cultivation during the kharif season is now shrouded in uncertainty. 

Inadequate water in Mahanadi river has also emerged as a cause of concern for the residents of Paradip, which is situated in its downstream. “This will not only deprive the residents of the port town of drinking water but will also affect the industries in the region,” Tarai said. 

If the rivers are linked, it would help stock water which could be used for cultivation and drinking water purposes, he added. 

District Fishery Officer Subrat Kumar Das said the State Government is aware of the crisis. 
He said the Fisheries department had urged the Central Inland Fisheries Institute (CIFRI), Barrackpore to prepare a detailed project report to activate ‘dead’ rivers in the district around six months back. However, nothing has yet been done in this regard, the District Fishery Officer  added. 

