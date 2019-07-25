Student, mother stage dharna demanding arrest of teacher in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Demanding arrest of a teacher accused of sexually abusing a student of Khankarpur Upper Primary School, the victim girl and her mother staged dharna in front of Balikuda police station here on Wednesday.

The girl, a native of Khankarpur, is a Class V student of the school. On last Monday, the accused teacher, identified as Sushil Ray of the same village, had assigned some homework to students of Class V. However, the victim girl did not complete her task.

The next day, the teacher allegedly molested the girl in the classroom in presence of other students. On returning home, she informed about the incident to her parents who in turn took up the matter with villagers.

However, villagers assured the girl’s parents to solve the matter and punish the teacher. But they failed to take any action. Later, the victim’s mother lodged an FIR with Balikuda police following which a case was registered.

Balikuda IIC Sarbeswar Behera said the accused teacher is absconding from the village. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and efforts are on to nab the accused teacher, the IIC added.