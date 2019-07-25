Teacher dies in mishap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a woman teacher and a retired male educationist died on National Highway-16 after being hit by a speeding car while they were going to attend farewell function of one of their colleagues on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Binodini Nayak (49) and the man as Gokul Chandra Mohanty (60).

Nayak and Mohanty were going to attend farewell function of their colleague Birajini Nisank at Brahmakundala High School near Retang railway station when the unfortunate incident occurred near Janla under Jatni police limits.

According to locals, Nayak was working as a teacher in Kantia High School and Mohanty was retired headmaster of NDRC High School. “Nayak and Mohanty were active members of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association. While Nayak died on the spot, Mohanty succumbed at a hospital one hour later,” a local said.