BJD supports RTI Bill after clarification, says Sasmit Patra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Thursday assured in Rajya Sabha that the Centre will not interfere in the quantum of salary or terms and conditions of the tenure of state information commissioners who will be appointed by the state governments as per the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005.



The Minister was speaking in response to concerns raised by BJD member Sasmit Patra in this regard. Patra was given assurance from the Centre that the amendments to the RTI Act would not have any impact on the power of the states to run State Information Commissions and not intrude into the federal structure and autonomy of the states.

Patra also wanted clarification on the tenure, terms of conditions of service and quantum of salary of the state information commissioners.



Patra said after clarification by the Minister BJD supported the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in the larger interests of nation-building and strengthening of the RTI legislation.

Patra also demanded raising of Kalinga Regiment from Odisha. He recounted the valour and bravery of Odisha with references to Kalinga War and Paika rebellion.



He said the demand was made by Biju Patnaik in 2015 but no action has been taken in this regard. He demanded that the Centre should take up the matter at the earliest.