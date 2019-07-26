Home States Odisha

BJD supports RTI Bill after clarification, says Sasmit Patra

Sasmit Patra said after clarification, BJD supported the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in the larger interests of nation-building and strengthening of the RTI legislation.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Thursday assured in Rajya Sabha that the Centre will not interfere in the quantum of salary or terms and conditions of the tenure of state information commissioners who will be appointed by the state governments as per the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha passes RTI Amendment Bill amid Congress walkout

The Minister was speaking in response to concerns raised by BJD member Sasmit Patra in this regard. Patra was given assurance from the Centre that the amendments to the RTI Act would not have any impact on the power of the states to run State Information Commissions and not intrude into the federal structure and autonomy of the states.

Patra also wanted clarification on the tenure, terms of conditions of service and quantum of salary of the state information commissioners.

Patra said after clarification by the Minister BJD supported the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill in the larger interests of nation-building and strengthening of the RTI legislation.

Patra also demanded raising of Kalinga Regiment from Odisha. He recounted the valour and bravery of Odisha with references to Kalinga War and Paika rebellion.

He said the demand was made by Biju Patnaik in 2015 but no action has been taken in this regard. He demanded that the Centre should take up the matter at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha RTI Bill RTI Act Sasmit Patra
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp