Home States Odisha

Close shave for 104 girls in Odisha after part of hostel building caves in

Berhampur University has a total of 14 hostels, eight for girls and six for boys in which the eight hostels meant for girls, six were built three decades back.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The block of the three-storey Saveri hostel which caved in

The block of the three-storey Saveri hostel which caved in. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Inmates of Saveri girls hostel in Berhampur University had a narrow escape after a portion of the three-storey building caved in on Thursday morning.

Reports said, the incident occurred in the morning just after the boarders had left for classes. As many as 104 post graduate students were residing in the 120-seat hostel, built around three decades back. 

ALSO READ: Odisha medical apathy: Miraculous escape for toddler and mother

Sources said, the part that collapsed was in a dilapidated condition and such a mishap was imminent. Fortunately, not a single boarder was present in the hostel at the time.

The old building had developed several cracks and plaster was peeling off from walls and ceilings frequently. In view of the threat posed by the dilapidated structure, the inmates of the hostel had repeatedly requested the university authorities to shift them.

ALSO READ: Odisha's Chandaneswar Shiva temple wallows in neglect

Instead, the authorities took up repair of the damaged portions of the hostel during summer vacation. The boarders alleged that the block housing the bathroom of all the three floors was left unrepaired. 
“This portion of the building had become weak and unsafe as water leaking from the overhead tank stagnated on the roof,” they said.

While the boarders of Saveri have been shifted to the nearby Chilika hostel, the authorities have finally swung into action. Registrar Ranjan Kumar Biswal has directed officials of the university to inspect all the hostels on the campus. 

Berhampur University has a total of 14 hostels, eight for girls and six for boys. Of the eight hostels meant for girls, six were built three decades back. These are Jhanjabati, Saveri, Mahendratanaya, Dhanei, Kolab and Salunki.  

Similarly, there are six hostels for boys which were also built around three decades back. These are Rushikulya, Vansadhara, Nagabali, Indravati, Bahuda and Jogendra (for research scholars) hostels. 

Inmates of Nagabali and Vansadhara hostels also stated their hostel buildings were in similar dilapidated condition. Despite repeated missives, no repair work has been carried out by the university authorities, they alleged and demanded immediate repair of the dilapidated buildings on campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Berhampur Berhampur University
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp