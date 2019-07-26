Close shave for 104 girls in Odisha after part of hostel building caves in

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Inmates of Saveri girls hostel in Berhampur University had a narrow escape after a portion of the three-storey building caved in on Thursday morning.

Reports said, the incident occurred in the morning just after the boarders had left for classes. As many as 104 post graduate students were residing in the 120-seat hostel, built around three decades back.



Sources said, the part that collapsed was in a dilapidated condition and such a mishap was imminent. Fortunately, not a single boarder was present in the hostel at the time.

The old building had developed several cracks and plaster was peeling off from walls and ceilings frequently. In view of the threat posed by the dilapidated structure, the inmates of the hostel had repeatedly requested the university authorities to shift them.



Instead, the authorities took up repair of the damaged portions of the hostel during summer vacation. The boarders alleged that the block housing the bathroom of all the three floors was left unrepaired.

“This portion of the building had become weak and unsafe as water leaking from the overhead tank stagnated on the roof,” they said.

While the boarders of Saveri have been shifted to the nearby Chilika hostel, the authorities have finally swung into action. Registrar Ranjan Kumar Biswal has directed officials of the university to inspect all the hostels on the campus.

Berhampur University has a total of 14 hostels, eight for girls and six for boys. Of the eight hostels meant for girls, six were built three decades back. These are Jhanjabati, Saveri, Mahendratanaya, Dhanei, Kolab and Salunki.

Similarly, there are six hostels for boys which were also built around three decades back. These are Rushikulya, Vansadhara, Nagabali, Indravati, Bahuda and Jogendra (for research scholars) hostels.

Inmates of Nagabali and Vansadhara hostels also stated their hostel buildings were in similar dilapidated condition. Despite repeated missives, no repair work has been carried out by the university authorities, they alleged and demanded immediate repair of the dilapidated buildings on campus.