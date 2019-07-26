Home States Odisha

Cops intensify night patrolling in Odisha's Cuttack

While night patrolling was intensified in Cuttack, homeless people sleeping on footpaths were either taken to nearby night shelters or advised to sleep in groups at safer places.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty and Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh patrolling the streets of Cuttack

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty and Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh patrolling the streets of Cuttack | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police are yet to make any breakthrough into the killing of three homeless people that has rocked Silver City and posed a serious challenge to Commissionerate Police.

ALSO READ: Training for cops on soft skills gets underway in Odisha

Though police are clueless about the night killer and his motive behind targeting the footpath sleepers, they asserted that the perpetrator suspected to be psycho killer would be nabbed very soon. 

The three brutal murders are suspected to have been carried out by a mentally deranged person who has used the same weapon and murdered the three persons in a similar manner, said Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, who patrolled the streets in the city along with Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh late last night.

ALSO READ: Odisha police, CRPF review Left Wing Extremism

“An investigation into the three murder cases is underway with the help of scientific team and a special team has been constituted to nab the killer,” said Mohanty.

While night patrolling was intensified in the city, homeless people sleeping on footpaths were either taken to nearby night shelters or advised to sleep in groups at safer places even as police moved around the city in teams.

It may be mentioned that two destitute persons were killed on Tuesday late night and one on Tuesday. All three were sleeping on footpaths of which two were daily wagers and one a rag picker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack Odisha Police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp