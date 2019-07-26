Cops intensify night patrolling in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police are yet to make any breakthrough into the killing of three homeless people that has rocked Silver City and posed a serious challenge to Commissionerate Police.



Though police are clueless about the night killer and his motive behind targeting the footpath sleepers, they asserted that the perpetrator suspected to be psycho killer would be nabbed very soon.

The three brutal murders are suspected to have been carried out by a mentally deranged person who has used the same weapon and murdered the three persons in a similar manner, said Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, who patrolled the streets in the city along with Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh late last night.



“An investigation into the three murder cases is underway with the help of scientific team and a special team has been constituted to nab the killer,” said Mohanty.



While night patrolling was intensified in the city, homeless people sleeping on footpaths were either taken to nearby night shelters or advised to sleep in groups at safer places even as police moved around the city in teams.

It may be mentioned that two destitute persons were killed on Tuesday late night and one on Tuesday. All three were sleeping on footpaths of which two were daily wagers and one a rag picker.