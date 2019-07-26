Criminal held after gunfire by Odisha police

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A dreaded inter-state criminal was nabbed by a special squad of Rourkela police after a gunfire near Swidihi in Lathikata on Wednesday night.

The criminal, 33-year-old Sunil Majhi, sustained two gunshot injuries on his right leg in the encounter and has been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla. His condition is stated to be stable.



Police received a tip off about Majhi going on his motorcycle towards Swidihi with a firearm to commit a crime. On being intercepted by the police team, he tried to escape but slipped from his bike.

When police attempted to nab him, he opened fire. The team opened fire in retaliation and Majhi received gunshot injuries. The criminal was later overpowered. A country-made pistol and two live bullets were seized from Majhi. He is involved in 19 criminal cases.