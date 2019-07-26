More septage treatment plants coming up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department will set up 26 more septage treatment plants by March 2020.

This was informed at a high-level meeting on implementation of Faecal Sludge and Septage Management Regulations-2018 chaired by Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy.

Currently the department has septage treatment plants at seven places such as Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur catering to the needs of 48 per cent urban population.



Establishment of 26 more plants will cater to the needs of around 70 per cent urban population, said Director Municipal Corporation Sangramjit Nayak.