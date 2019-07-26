Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sambalpur Municipal Corporation grapples with acute manpower shortage

Deputy Commissioner in-charge, SMC Subhankar Mohanty said the post of Slum Improvement Officer (SIO) is lying vacant and this has hampered welfare and development works in the slums. 

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation building

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after more than five years since its inception, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) continues to grapple with severe staff crunch. 

Post its expansion in November 2013, Sambalpur city along with Hirakud, Burla and 56 villages in Dhankauda and Maneswar were brought under the jurisdiction of SMC.

The number of wards were increased to 41. Looking after such a vast area with limited staff is proving to be a tough task for the civic body. 

While addressing issues pertaining to civic issues like sanitation and cleaning of drains has become an uphill task for SMC, it has also been finding it tough to ensure government schemes reach the beneficiaries in a hassle-free manner. 

Rehabilitation of slums in the city has posed a major problem. There are 171 slums in the city and basic amenities like drainage, water supply and electricity continue to elude them.

At present, two officers are managing all the activities of SMC. The SMC Commissioner Trilochan Majhi and Mohanty who has been given the additional charge of Enforcement Officer.

The former Deputy Commissioner of the civic body was transferred earlier this year and since then Mohanty has been looking after the post.

SMC needs two Assistant Commissioners, an Assistant Enforcement Officer, an Executive Enforcement Officer, a SIO, an Electrical Engineer, an Audit Superintendent, a Finance Officer along with clerks and field workers.

