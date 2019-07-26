Orissa High Court Chief Justice KS Jhaveri meets lawyers over stir

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court Chief Justice KS Jhaveri on Wednesday met representatives of undivided Koraput Scheduled District Advocates Central Coordination and Action Committee at his residence here.



The Committee representatives submitted a memorandum on their demand for a permanent bench in their region.

The Chief Justice assured that once a proposal on it is received from the state government it will be put up before the full bench for appropriate action, sources said.

On being advised by the Chief Justice to lift their boycott of the courts as people were suffering due to it in Koraput, the Committee said a decision on their future course of action will be taken at a meeting on July 31.