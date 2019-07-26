Police defuses bomb inside steel container in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Security forces on Thursday detected a bomb planted on a forest road in Maoist-infested Gurundia of Rourkela police district and safely defused the explosive device packed in a steel container.

Police said acting on an intelligence input, a combing operation was started early in the morning under the direction of 19th CRPF Battalion Commandant Rajesh Kumar.

CRPF personnel, along with Gurundia police, conducted area domination operation in and around Gurundia, Madhupur, Mahulata hill, Kurpani Nullah and Rushimath reserve forest. At around 10.45 am, the security forces noticed wires near the unpaved track on the foothill of Mahulata hill.

With help of bomb disposal squad, the IED in the steel container weighing around 12-15 kg was defused. CRPF sources said the container was filled with explosives and iron splinters were fitted to a detonator.