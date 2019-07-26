Home States Odisha

Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out

As per Odisha Joint Entrance Examination notification, 14,627 students appeared for the entrance out of which 14,622 candidates were allotted ranks.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Results of the Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2019 for admission into various technical and professional courses in the State were announced on Thursday.

As per OJEE notification, 14,627 students appeared for the entrance out of which 14,622 candidates were allotted ranks.

ALSO READ: Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test from August 5

The examination was held at 31 centres across 20 cities on July 21. While 17,715 candidates had registered for different courses, 3088 students were absent. No rank was allotted to four BTech aspirants and one candidate who had appeared for MBA course.

Rabindra Kumar Behera topped in BTech, Ranjan Kumar Pradhan in Lateral Entry-Tech (Diploma), Santosh Pradhan in Lateral Entry-Tech (BSc) Chandra Kumar Patra in MBA, Anish Agarwal in MCA, Nisha Kumari in MCA (Lateral Entry), Pradeep Kumar Sahoo in BPharma and Vishal Singh in MPharma.

The highest number of candidates (6170 ) appeared for BTech, followed by 3663 for Lateral Entry-Tech (Diploma), 2904 for MBA, 533 for MCA, 996 for B Pharma, 222 for LEMCA, 108 for Lateral Entry-Tech (BSc) and 41 for MPharma, which was the lowest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE Results
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp