Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results out

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Results of the Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2019 for admission into various technical and professional courses in the State were announced on Thursday.



As per OJEE notification, 14,627 students appeared for the entrance out of which 14,622 candidates were allotted ranks.



The examination was held at 31 centres across 20 cities on July 21. While 17,715 candidates had registered for different courses, 3088 students were absent. No rank was allotted to four BTech aspirants and one candidate who had appeared for MBA course.

Rabindra Kumar Behera topped in BTech, Ranjan Kumar Pradhan in Lateral Entry-Tech (Diploma), Santosh Pradhan in Lateral Entry-Tech (BSc) Chandra Kumar Patra in MBA, Anish Agarwal in MCA, Nisha Kumari in MCA (Lateral Entry), Pradeep Kumar Sahoo in BPharma and Vishal Singh in MPharma.

The highest number of candidates (6170 ) appeared for BTech, followed by 3663 for Lateral Entry-Tech (Diploma), 2904 for MBA, 533 for MCA, 996 for B Pharma, 222 for LEMCA, 108 for Lateral Entry-Tech (BSc) and 41 for MPharma, which was the lowest.