Swachhata Pakhwada in Odisha's Itipur school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jan Shikshan Sansthan, which functions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, organisd an awareness programme under Swachhata Pakhwada at Anchalika High School under Itipur gram panchayat on Thursday.

“The programme’s objective was to prepare youths to build a clean, green and healthy environment,” Director, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Bhubaneswar, Nivedita Narula said.



During the event, the students took the swachhata pledge and later distributed trees in the school.

The chief guest of the event was National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) consultant, Dr CC Mohapatra. Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) Abhimanyu Swain and social worker Amiya Mohanty were present.