Deficit rainfall raises drought concernin Odisha's Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In face of heavy rain forecast, Ganjam district has been experiencing overcast sky and sporadic drizzle since the last two days but the farmers are far from happy.



Shravana, the month of dark clouds and heavy showers, is drawing to an end but the agrarian district with mostly rain-fed cultivable lands is yet to receive the expected rainfall. Ganjam has recorded a rainfall of 112.35 mm in June against the normal of 168.3 mm.



ALSO READ: Low catch, ban hit fishing economy of Ganjam district in Odisha



Similarly in July so far, the district has received 133.77 mm rain against the normal of 220.8 mm.

The deficit rainfall has created a drought-like situation in the district with the parched farmlands in dire need of good rains.



Though the recent few spell of showers came as a respite from the severe summer heat, the rain and clouds vanished within days. The hot conditions made a comeback, leaving the farmers panic-stricken.



ALSO READ: Ganjam SHG bags best fish producer group award

This year, a target has been fixed to bring 2.06 lakh hectare (ha) of land under paddy cultivation. However, sowing has been completed in only 38,210 ha.



While sowing in around 7,000 ha has not been taken up yet, paddy seedlings at several places have started wilting. Sources said if the rainfall activity does not gathers pace, vast tracts of cultivable lands will remain barren.

Apart from rains, the cultivable lands in the district receive water from Rushikulya major irrigation project and medium ones like Bhanjanagar, Soroda, Baghua, Dhanei, Baghalati and Ghodahada dam. Besides, 1,092 minor irrigation projects also cater to the water needs.

Due to lack of rain, the reservoirs have less than 30 per cent of water against their usual storage capacity. Irrigation office sources said though the storing capacity Soroda is 4,975 hectometre (HM), it now has only 797.78 HM water.

Similarly, against its capacity of 3100 HM, Baghua has 1172 HM of water. Bhanjanagar reservoir has 3,512 HM against its capacity of 5,766 HM. The Dhanei has 759.28 HM against its capacity of 1,313 HM. Baghalati has 2,570 HM water against its capacity of 3,891 HM.

The water inflow to the reservoirs is less now due to lack of rain. But still, water is being released through canals since the last one week to facilitate transplantation work and save the seedlings.



But the quantity of released water is inadequate. Now, rain is the only saviour for kharif paddy, opined agriculture experts.