Inspector-In-Charge of Odisha police station thrashed for late response to complaint

BALASORE: Angry locals thrashed the Inspector In-Charge of Baliapal police station alleging tardy response to mysterious death of a minor boy who was working in a hotel on Friday morning.



While police bore the brunt of their ire, the locals torched the hotel in the evening hours after blocking the road between Baliapal and Gandhi Chowk for several hours cutting off vehicular traffic.

The police officer, Prabhukalyan Acharya, was assaulted by an irate mob since he arrived at the crime scene an hour after being intimated about the incident. He had to be hospitalised. Video footage of him being heckled and manhandled went viral on the TV channels and social media.

It started when body of a 15-year-old boy Bijay Dalei, resident of Uluda village under Kamarda police limits, was found hanging in Rajdhani Hotel and Dhaba where he was working for the last two years.



The hotel is located in front of Baliapal community health centre. Employees of the hotel informed the owner Shahbuddin but he reportedly did not come to the spot after which Baliapal police and parents of Bijay were intimated.



Locals reached the spot and called the police again but with no response. A police team, led by the IIC, reached the spot an hour late which infuriated the locals.

Protesting the delay, they targeted the IIC and blocked the road for several hours by burning tyres and wooden planks.

Parents of the boy alleged that he was murdered and his body was hung inside the hotel on Thursday night. Bijay was the only bread winner of the family as his father, who was a daily wager, was paralysed 10 years back.

Balasore SP Jugal Kishor Banoth along with SDPO, Sub-Collector and Tehsildar rushed to the spot and cleared the blockade after convincing the angry locals of taking action against the accused.



Police seized the body of the minor boy and sent it to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Balasore for post-mortem. A complaint was filed against Shahbuddin by Bijay’s sister Shantilata. She alleged that illegal activities were being carried out in the hotel which was protested by her brother.



However, the locals were not satisfied and later in the evening, they hit the streets again and set the hotel afire.