Irregularities alleged in purchase of toys in Odisha's anganwadi centres

JAGATSINGHPUR: Misappropriation of funds for purchase of toys and supply of ‘chhatua’ (ground pulses and cereal mix) has been alleged in anganwadi centres across Jagatsinghpur district.



Tirtol Panchayat Samiti chairman Sujata Mohanty said the irregularities had come to the fore after she conducted a probe at anganwadi centres in Bodhei, Manijanga, Tarajanga and other panchayats of the block.



Anganwadi workers stated to have given Rs 2,300 to local officials for buying toys and they did not have any receipts and vouchers.

She alleged, several anganwadi centres in the block have not yet received the toys and the few which have, were given sub-standard products. Each worker in an anganwadi centre is given Rs 2,500 to buy toys every year and the funds are deposited in her bank account.



Similarly, workers in mini anganwadi centres are given Rs 1,250 for the purpose.

Sujata along with 20 panchayat samiti members submitted a memorandum to the Collector and sought a probe by the district administration into the matter.

She also alleged, four self-help groups including two from Kanimula and one each from Manijanga and Kanakpyr panchayats have been allegedly supplying sub-standard and low quality ‘chhatua’ to the anganwadi centres under special nutrition programme without quality testing by the Block Level Coordination Committee.

There are 294 anganwadi centres in Tirtol block which serve 5,844 children and pregnant women. For the year 2018-19, each anganwadi worker was given Rs 2,500 for buying toys and learning materials. It is alleged that the Child Development Project Officer allegedly took Rs 2,300 from each anganwadi worker.



The rest Rs 200 was retained in their bank accounts. The officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) allegedly misappropriated over Rs 21 lakh for purchasing toys worth Rs 6 lakh in the block.

Meanwhile, District Social Welfare Officer Jayanti Behera said toys for kids under Integrated Child Development Scheme should be purchased by aganwadi workers with the knowledge of the village committee.



She said an investigation will be conducted into the complaints received from elected representatives.