Man serving life sentence for killing wife acquitted by Orissa High Court after 14 years

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted one Gopal Mallik who was serving life imprisonment for the last 14 years on the charges of killing his wife.

The trial court had convicted Gopal in the murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on January 28, 2005. He had filed an appeal against it in the High Court on February 20, 2007.



His plea was pending in the High Court till a division bench quashed the trial court order and acquitted him on July 18, 2019.

“Since the appellant, Gopal Mallik is in jail custody, he be set at liberty forthwith in the aforesaid case, if his detention is not necessary in any other case”, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra said in its July 18 order.



The division bench felt the trial court’s conviction order was ‘wholly erroneous’.

It may be stated that the body of a 30-year-old woman was found on the railway tracks with the trail mark of blood from the house of her husband (Gopal Malik) to the spot.



Considering the circumstances the case was suspected to be a murder and FIR was registered against Mallik. Subsequently, the trial Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track- 2), Cuttack convicted Mallik and sentenced him to life imprisonment on the basis of the prosecution’s case.