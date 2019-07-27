Home States Odisha

Man serving life sentence for killing wife acquitted by Orissa High Court after 14 years

The trial court had convicted Gopal in the murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on January 28, 2005.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

crime against women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted one Gopal Mallik who was serving life imprisonment for the last 14 years on the charges of killing his wife.

The trial court had convicted Gopal in the murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on January 28, 2005. He had filed an appeal against it in the High Court on February 20, 2007.

ALSO READ: Night Killer leaves Cuttack cops sleepless

His plea was pending in the High Court till a division bench quashed the trial court order and acquitted him on July 18, 2019.

“Since the appellant, Gopal Mallik is in jail custody, he be set at liberty forthwith in the aforesaid case, if his detention is not necessary in any other case”, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra said in its July 18 order.

ALSO READ: Tech-armed but complacent cops make life unsafe in Odisha

The division bench felt the trial court’s conviction order was ‘wholly erroneous’.

It may be stated that the body of a 30-year-old woman was found on the railway tracks with the trail mark of blood from the house of her husband (Gopal Malik) to the spot.

Considering the circumstances the case was suspected to be a murder and FIR was registered against Mallik. Subsequently, the trial Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track- 2), Cuttack convicted Mallik and sentenced him to life imprisonment on the basis of the prosecution’s case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Orissa High Court Odisha Crimes Odisha Police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp