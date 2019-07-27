Home States Odisha

Odisha generates more waste, says Union Minister Babul Supriyo

As per information laid before Parliament by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo, Odisha generated 9,92,800 tonne waste per annum until November 2018.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha figures in top-14 states that generate more solid waste, processing of waste is very less compared to the national average. The state, in fact, figures among bottom two states in terms of waste processing rate.

As per information laid before Parliament by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo, Odisha generated 9,92,800 tonne waste per annum until November 2018 and processed only 12 per cent of the waste against the national average of 46.03 per cent.

While Chhattisgarh had the highest rate in processing waste (84 per cent), it was followed by Telangana (73 per cent). Odisha, however, figured immediately above West Bengal which has processed only 5 per cent waste.

In reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said Odisha held third position in terms of generating hazardous waste. The state generated 5,95,697.8 tonne of hazardous waste in 2016-17, preceded by Gujarat (28,11,925.3 tonne) and Rajasthan (7,24,663.2 tonne).

Odisha is among 23 states which does not have a complete inventory of e-waste generation. The quantum of waste deposited in landfills has also not been estimated.

The Centre had comprehensively revised and notified various waste management rules in 2016 which included hazardous waste, e-waste, solid waste, plastic waste, construction and demolition waste and bio-medical waste. 

Even as the rules emphasised on recycling and providing technological options for management of such wastes after due evaluation by state Pollution Control Board (SPCB) or Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or urban local bodies, they were bypassed by authorities concerned in the state.

According to CPCB study conducted in 60 major cities of the country, it was estimated that around 4,059 tonne of plastic waste per day was generated from the cities. Bhubaneswar generated 400-tonne municipal solid waste and 31.92 plastic waste per day in 2010-11.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is undertaking research and development for e-waste recycling.

It has set up a demonstration plant at CIPET here to research on converting plastics from e-waste to virgin masterbatch for use in value-added products.

The process is capable of converting about 76 per cent of waste plastic into masterbatch, the Minister said.

