Home States Odisha

Odisha Police to educate public on cyber crimes

Odisha Police will soon launch a community awareness programme on cyber crimes to make people aware which will play an important role in preventing occurrence of such offences.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration for Cyber Crime.

Illustration for Cyber Crime.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cyber criminals taking advantage of different social media platforms to cheat people, Odisha Police has taken measures to educate the masses and check the crime rate.

Odisha Police will soon launch a community awareness programme on cyber crimes. Senior police officers are of the opinion that such activities will play an important role in preventing occurrence of such offences.

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar to get cyber crime police station within one month

Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said “Odisha Police is contemplating to launch a cyber crime awareness week across Odisha. During the campaign, extensive efforts will be made to reach out to maximum number of people by involving stakeholders like community organisations, students, teachers, banks and other associations.”

Speaking at the launch of second phase of cyber crime training programme at Police Bhawan here on Friday, Upadhyay said social media platforms will also be effectively used to generate maximum awareness about cyber crimes among different sections of the society.

ALSO READ: Odisha teacher falls prey to cyber theft, loses Rs 50,000

Steps are also being taken to modernise cyber forensics infrastructure. Work of the cyber forensic lab-cum-training centre with modern equipment is at advanced stage in Bhubaneswar, he said.

Cyber forensic consultants will be engaged to impart regular and continuous training to investigators, said the ADG and added that police officers are also being deputed to attend advanced courses on cyber crimes across the country and abroad.

Experts from Delhi are imparting training to about 114 officers on Information Technology Act, collecting evidences related to sensitive cases, among others.

Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra said the objective of the programme is to create a pool of trained cyber experts who can deal with any kind of cyber crime cases. It has also been planned to provide cyber crime investigation training to at least 200 police officers at district and local police station level, he added.

In the third phase of training, participants will be briefed about investigating frauds at financial institutions, securing conviction of cyber crime cases, among others.

The training programme on cyber investigation and forensics is being jointly organised by CID-Crime Branch and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Odisha, in three phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Police Odisha Cyber Crime Odisha Crimes
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp