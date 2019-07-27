Odisha Police to educate public on cyber crimes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cyber criminals taking advantage of different social media platforms to cheat people, Odisha Police has taken measures to educate the masses and check the crime rate.



Odisha Police will soon launch a community awareness programme on cyber crimes. Senior police officers are of the opinion that such activities will play an important role in preventing occurrence of such offences.



Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said “Odisha Police is contemplating to launch a cyber crime awareness week across Odisha. During the campaign, extensive efforts will be made to reach out to maximum number of people by involving stakeholders like community organisations, students, teachers, banks and other associations.”

Speaking at the launch of second phase of cyber crime training programme at Police Bhawan here on Friday, Upadhyay said social media platforms will also be effectively used to generate maximum awareness about cyber crimes among different sections of the society.



Steps are also being taken to modernise cyber forensics infrastructure. Work of the cyber forensic lab-cum-training centre with modern equipment is at advanced stage in Bhubaneswar, he said.

Cyber forensic consultants will be engaged to impart regular and continuous training to investigators, said the ADG and added that police officers are also being deputed to attend advanced courses on cyber crimes across the country and abroad.

Experts from Delhi are imparting training to about 114 officers on Information Technology Act, collecting evidences related to sensitive cases, among others.

Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra said the objective of the programme is to create a pool of trained cyber experts who can deal with any kind of cyber crime cases. It has also been planned to provide cyber crime investigation training to at least 200 police officers at district and local police station level, he added.



In the third phase of training, participants will be briefed about investigating frauds at financial institutions, securing conviction of cyber crime cases, among others.

The training programme on cyber investigation and forensics is being jointly organised by CID-Crime Branch and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Odisha, in three phases.