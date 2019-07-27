Home States Odisha

Odisha police to launch Operation Paree-III by July 30

Published: 27th July 2019 07:30 AM

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will launch Operation Paree-III on July 30 to rescue missing children from various parts of the state.

“The operation will continue from July 30 to August 13. In the campaign, trafficked children, specially those working as labourers and missing from homes will be rescued,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

ALSO READ: Case of missing children to be discussed in Odisha assembly

He added that another operation will be launched subsequently to rescue missing children from Odisha, staying in other parts of the country.

Sources said teams comprising officers of Odisha Police and officials of Women and Child Development (WCD) department will be formed for the operation. Children missing from their homes will be traced and rescued from states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, among others.

In response to a question in the Assembly recently, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu informed the House that in the last four years around 6,579 children have gone missing.

TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Odisha Police Operation Paree-III
