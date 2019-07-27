Home States Odisha

Odisha's Berhampur University campus tense after hostel block collapse

The protestors alleged that while the students and staff of Berhampur University are staying in unsafe buildings, the Higher Education department continues to remain mute spectators.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur University

Berhampur University | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unease prevailed on Berhampur University (BU) campus on Friday as different students’ organisations staged demonstration over the collapse of the toilet complex of the three-storey Saveri ladies’ hostel.

Alleging negligence by the university authorities, the All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) demanded action against the officials responsible for the incident. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged protest by burning the effigy of Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

The protestors alleged that while the students and staff of the university are staying in unsafe buildings, the Higher Education department continues to remain a mute spectator even after the building collapse incident on the campus.

Meanwhile, following Thursday’s incident, students and staff, including the faculties, are feeling unsafe to reside in hostels and quarters. Almost all buildings on the campus are in a dilapidated condition and instead of repairing those permanently, the university authorities are managing the affair with patch work, said sources.

Former student leaders said most of the buildings on the campus were built in 1989. During 2016-17, the university allotted Rs 40 crore under RUSA programme for construction of new buildings and renovation of the old ones. Accordingly, the CPWD was entrusted with the construction and repair work.

However, the work is moving at a snail’s pace, sources said.

On the day, a three-member team of District Rural Development Agency visited the university to examine all the old buildings on the campus. Registrar of the university Ranjan Kumar Biswal had on Thursday requested the Ganjam Collector to send a technical team for inspecting the old structures.

Later, PG Council chairperson and in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Arundhati Ratha presided over a meeting where a committee comprising staff of various departments, led by the Registrar, was formed. The VC has asked the committee to submit a status report of all the buildings on the campus with 10 days.

