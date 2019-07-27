Home States Odisha

Rumours reign, no headway in Odisha serial killings 

a CCTV footage of person was circulated as photo of the suspect while word about the killer committing his fourth murder went viral on social media.

A CCTV footage of the suspected killer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With police failing to make any headway in the mysterious killing of three homeless people, rumours are having a free-run, triggering panic in the city.

With social media platforms, particularly whatsapp, providing the perfect vehicle, gossip and rumour-mongering have gained strength and causing a scare among the denizens so much so that people are now afraid to venture out in the night.

On Thursday night a CCTV footage of person was circulated as photo of the suspect while word about the killer committing his fourth murder went viral on social media.

 “A serial killer in Cuttack, after getting away with three murders in the past 24 hours, has gone away (sic) with his fourth murder yesterday night at 11 PM at Mangalabag Chhak near Mangalabag police station.

The injured succumbed to his injuries upon reaching the hospital. Multiple stab wounds were found on the body of the injured. The serial killer ran away from the scene,” stated a whatsapp message with an advice in bold letters, ‘Be safe every one staying in and around Cuttack, Do also inform your relatives and friends staying in Cuttack’.

On Friday morning, many people flocked to a spot near Khan Nagar Kali temple on Kathjodi ring road after hearing about another murder attempt.

As per the rumour, two unknown bike-borne miscreants attempted to kill a person near Kali temple by slitting his throat. The critically injured was rescued and rushed to the hospital. It was however found to be false. 

“At first I could not believe it. But as the gossip gained ground, I went to the spot to verify and found it to be completely false. The mysterious serial murders and the failure of police in identifying the killer has fuelled the rumour factory,” Siris Kumar Mohapatra of Badambadi said.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said the rumours had come to his notice and urged people to not believe them. 
“There is no truth in them. Night patrolling has been intensified and security arrangements have been beefed up in the city.

There is no need to panic,” said Singh, adding that destitutes sleeping on the footpath should sleep in groups for safety.   

