UGC team inspects Gangadhar Meher University in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A five-member expert committee of University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday visited Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here for inspection for granting 12B status. After obtaining the status, the university will get funds directly from the UGC every year.

The team led by Professor Pratapsinh Chauhan of Shri Gobind Guru University, Godhra in Gujarat, who are on a two-day tour, visited all the departments and laboratories of the university.



They also interacted with students, research scholars and teaching staff of the institution. Later, Vice-Chancellor of GMU Atanu Kumar Pati made a presentation on the university before the UGC team.

On Saturday, the UGC team will visit library, examination section and hostels of the university. Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the committee will submit a report to the UGC which will take a decision on granting the 12B status to the university.



Following which, the GMU will be eligible to get various funds for infrastructure development, research programmes from the UGC, he added. The university could apply for NAAC recognition after the institution is accorded with the 12B status.