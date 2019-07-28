286 cases of atrocity on elderly in one year in Odisha, says Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines on Saturday expressed concern in the Assembly over the safety of senior citizens in the State. The issue cropped up during Question Hour.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for SSEPD Ashok Panda said 286 cases of atrocity against elderly persons were registered in the State in the last one year.

Out of 119 cases in which judgment was given, only one person was punished, he said. The Minister said as per the provisions in the Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens (MWPSC ) Act, 2007, victims can register cases.

He said out of more than 200 cases, final verdict in most of the cases is out and one person from Puri was jailed for 25 days, he said and added that the district Collector is the Appellate Authority for hearing of such cases.

He said construction work of 150 coordinated complexes for elderly residents have begun in nine districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Puri, Ganjam, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Balasore and Kandhamal at a cost of Rs 62 crore.

He said 44 old age homes are being constructed by non-government organisations (NGOs) across the state. Congress members Suresh Kumar Routray said there should be a special old age home in Bhubaneswar where complete care of elderly should be taken along with provision of food and health care.