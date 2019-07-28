Home States Odisha

Amicus curiae suggests load transfer review

The report, submitted on Monday, further recommended chemical cleaning of Jagamohan along with de-plastering and conservation work of its outside sloping areas.

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Amicus Curiae appointed by Orissa High Court for the PIL in the ongoing conservation work by Archaeological Survey of India at Jagannath Temple in Puri has made some recommendations related to repair work undertaken at its Jagamohan or Prayer Hall.

Amicus curiae NK Mohanty has suggested, among other things, review of the load transfer of cracked stone beams to a portal frame inside Jagamohan. 

“There is a need for ASI to take up assessment of load transfer to the steel portal frame through load cell installed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee in a phased manner,” Mohanty said in his report.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra has posted the matter to September 16 for hearing along with an update on progress made by ASI in the conservation work at the 12th-century shrine.

Accordingly, the bench has directed the ASI to submit a status report by then. The Amicus Curiae submitted the recommendations during hearing on the PIL filed by social activist Abhishek Das.

