Arduous journey for another pregnant woman

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A pregnant woman in labour was carried on a stretcher through the flooded Udanti river for nearly four km to reach the hospital as the village is yet to get a bridge . The incident took place in Chitarama in Sinapali block. Udanti river flows between Chitarama and Sinapali which gets flooded during monsoon.

On Thursday night, 28-year-old Neeru Chinda, pregnant with her third child, experienced labour pain. Left with no option, her family decided to wait till morning.The next day, when the family were trying to take her to the hospital, it started raining heavily. As her labour pain became severe, her husband Bijeswar Chinda along with a few villagers carried her on a stretcher wading through waist deep water in the river.

Fortunately, on reaching the other end of the river, they came across a medical camp for malaria at Sindursil village. Neeru was taken to Sinapali CHC in an ambulance. Condition of the woman and her baby is stated to be stable.Locals alleged that there is no bridge to cross the river which puts them at great risk during monsoon.