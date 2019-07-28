Home States Odisha

Arduous journey for another pregnant woman

A pregnant woman in labour was carried on a stretcher through the flooded Udanti river for nearly four km to reach the hospital as the village is yet to get a bridge . 

Published: 28th July 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers carrying a pregnant woman on a stretcher through flooded Udanti river

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A pregnant woman in labour was carried on a stretcher through the flooded Udanti river for nearly four km to reach the hospital as the village is yet to get a bridge . The incident took place in Chitarama in Sinapali block. Udanti river flows between Chitarama and Sinapali which gets flooded during monsoon.

On Thursday night, 28-year-old Neeru Chinda, pregnant with her third child, experienced labour pain. Left with no option,  her family decided to wait till morning.The next day, when the family were trying to take her to the hospital, it started raining heavily. As her labour pain became severe, her husband Bijeswar Chinda along with a few villagers carried her on a stretcher wading through waist deep water in the river.

Fortunately, on reaching the other end of the river, they came across a medical camp for malaria at Sindursil village. Neeru was taken to Sinapali CHC in an ambulance. Condition of the woman and her baby is stated to be stable.Locals alleged that there is no bridge to cross the river which puts them at great risk during monsoon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp