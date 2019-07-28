Bear Scare  in Nabarangpur town

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Panic has gripped residents of Nabarangpur with bears straying into human habitation within the town limits. While two bears have been seen roaming in the town for the last one week, forcing locals to stay indoors in the evenings, sources said the animals are more in number.

The wild animals from Papadahandi forest entered the town areas in search of food, mostly maize and sugarcane. This week, bears were sighted at streets near Jamal residential colony. However, the animals have not attacked people yet.

The Forest department has launched a hunt to nab the animals and placed four cages at different places to trap them.With buildings coming up near the forest, the animals are straying into human habitations looking for food.