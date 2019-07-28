CDMO refutes eye removal charge

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pratap Behera has refuted allegations of removal of eyes from two bodies at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Quoting post-mortem reports, he said nothing of the sort had happened. The eyes of the deceased were severely damaged and so the eyeballs had slipped into the sockets.

Hence, it seemed as if the eyes had been gouged out, he clarified. The CDMO said in the first incident, the four-year-old girl’s eyes were damaged due to septicemia.

But her family members alleged that her two eyes were found to be gouged out and nose was partially cut in the DHH.

The hospital had received the girl brought dead and her two eyes were found removed at that time, he added.

Similarly, in the second case, the 42-year-old man’s right eye was found removed when the body was brought to the hospital for autopsy after a road accident.

The post-mortem reports have been shared with the state government, he said.