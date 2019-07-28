Home States Odisha

ED notice to restrict entry of devotees

The self-styled godman was released from jail on Thursday after the Orissa High Court granted him bail on Monday.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two days after self-styled godman Sarathi alias Santosh Roul was released from jail on bail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday put up a notice on the main gate of ashram at Barimula village restricting entry of his devotees.

A four-member team of ED went to Barimula and put up the notice. They also mentioned a list of 26 immovable properties of Sarathi and Satyam Charitable Trust that are currently under the possession of the ED under Section 8 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and warned trespassers of penal action.

The move was taken by the ED in apprehension of entry of Sarathi’s devotees and followers into the ashram following his release. Security has also been tightened at Barimula, said Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda.

Sarathi was arrested in 2015 by the Crime Branch from his ashram on charges of sexual assault,  physical exploitation of women devotees and several other charges.

Four years back, the officials of Roads and Buildings (R&B) had assessed the valuation of properties of ashram spread over 2.5 acre of land at Barimula. 

