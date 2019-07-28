KSA releases Odia book list online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kendra Sahitya Akademi (KSA) has finally uploaded the list of books short-listed for Annual Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Annual Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in Odia language along with names of respective authors.

While four books have been listed in Bal Sahitya Puraskar category, nine are on the list for Yuva Puraskar. The list of short-listed books has been uploaded in Sahitya Akademi website.

Secretary of Sahitya Akademi K Sreenivasa Rao clarified that the shortlisted books will be made public simultaneously with the announcement of Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards now onwards.

It will be applicable for all 24 Indian languages and published every year, he stated in a letter. The action was taken in the wake of a complaint lodged with the Secretary by Bhubaneswar-based translator Narendra Narayan Das.