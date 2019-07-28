Man arrested for passing lewd comments at girl in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 23-year-old youth was arrested by Panikoili police on Saturday for allegedly passing lewd comments at a girl on Patharapada-Panikoili road.

The accused Siddhartha Parida, made the remarks while the girl, a college student was returning home alone on her bicycle on Friday afternoon.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her father approached the local police.

“My daughter was returning home on her bicycle from the college on Friday afternoon. Finding her alone on Patharapada- Panikoili road, the accused passed lewd remarks and made obscene gestures at her,” the victim’s father alleged in his complaint with the police.